Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,908 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 9.9% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 58,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $10,420,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 847,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,161,000 after purchasing an additional 40,843 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $40.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 94.56 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day moving average is $33.06.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.36%.

WY has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

