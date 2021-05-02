Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 586 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 60.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,555 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in Netflix by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 23,087 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,044,000 after buying an additional 7,979 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in Netflix by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 539 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

Shares of NFLX opened at $513.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $227.67 billion, a PE ratio of 82.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $527.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $520.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $397.86 and a 12-month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

