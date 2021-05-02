Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 1,239 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after acquiring an additional 14,205 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 177,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,570,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $133.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.50 and a 200 day moving average of $122.47. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $84.10 and a 12-month high of $136.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

