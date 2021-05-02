Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paracle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

ESGE stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day moving average of $42.96. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12-month low of $28.33 and a 12-month high of $47.37.

