Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 82.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 74.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 76.7% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Discovery news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

DISCK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Discovery stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.79. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $66.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.52.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

