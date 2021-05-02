Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 80,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 51,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 29,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $4,459,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 882,213 shares of company stock worth $13,692,076 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

Shares of HPE opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.83. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.62, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

