Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) by 240.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,713,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 447,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,803,000 after buying an additional 69,939 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,128,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 266,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,000 after buying an additional 105,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 229.7% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 251,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,040,000 after buying an additional 175,352 shares in the last quarter.

Get Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF alerts:

Shares of IVOL stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.13. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $28.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.