Whittier Trust Co. Has $567,000 Position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 133.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,640 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 115,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 559,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 194,943 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. 55.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ACRE opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.30. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $597.46 million, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently 98.51%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

