Whittier Trust Co. Has $502,000 Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,337,000. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 22,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VXF stock opened at $184.06 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $97.32 and a 1 year high of $189.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.09.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.