Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:WTBDY opened at $11.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.68. Whitbread has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on WTBDY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

