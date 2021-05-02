Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Short Interest Update

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,100 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the March 31st total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.66 and a beta of 1.31. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.23.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.11 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 3.08%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 727,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,552,000 after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 112,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 53,517 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 2,489.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 44,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 42,825 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

