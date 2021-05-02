Westlake Chemical (WLK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Westlake Chemical to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WLK opened at $93.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. Westlake Chemical has a one year low of $36.09 and a one year high of $97.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WLK shares. TheStreet upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 15,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $1,490,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $87,461.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,449. Corporate insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

