Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) will report earnings per share of $0.99 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Western Digital reported earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $10.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Western Digital by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,328 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $324,349,000 after buying an additional 1,601,590 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,351,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,056,000 after buying an additional 141,389 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,168,631 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $175,375,000 after buying an additional 72,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDC traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.63. 11,014,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,886,222. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.38 and its 200-day moving average is $56.19. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

