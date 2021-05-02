Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the March 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE MHF traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $7.79. The company had a trading volume of 60,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,319. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average is $7.60.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.0218 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.
