Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the March 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE MHF traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $7.79. The company had a trading volume of 60,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,319. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average is $7.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.0218 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHF. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $815,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 79,742 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 115,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 42,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 21,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 332,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 20,134 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

