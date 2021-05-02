Wells Fargo & Company Increases The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $300.00

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $292.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $291.33 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $301.49.

NYSE SHW opened at $273.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $263.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.31. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $172.32 and a 52 week high of $275.00.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,326,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

