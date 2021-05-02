Wells Fargo & Company Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,500.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.78% from the company’s previous close.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,094.67.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,467.42 on Friday. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,256.38 and a one year high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,226.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,199.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,122,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 346 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,824,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 10,784 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,368,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $359,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

