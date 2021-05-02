WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Major Shareholder Nicole M. Breen Sells 30,000 Shares

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) major shareholder Nicole M. Breen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $16,200.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

OTCMKTS:BUDZ opened at $0.55 on Friday. WEED, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51.

Get WEED alerts:

WEED Company Profile

WEED, Inc, an early stage holding company, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as United Mines, Inc and changed its name to WEED, Inc in February 2015. WEED, Inc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for WEED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.