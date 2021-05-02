Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JBF Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3,502.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 36,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 35,020 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.41. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

