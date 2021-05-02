Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $662,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,679,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

VRTX opened at $218.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $202.57 and a 1 year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.47.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $355,004.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,228,895.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,084 shares of company stock worth $2,372,229. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

