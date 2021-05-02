Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

NYSEARCA CWB opened at $85.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.96 and its 200 day moving average is $82.28. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.09 and a fifty-two week high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

