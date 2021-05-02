Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 3,539 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $80.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.10 and its 200 day moving average is $70.86. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $90.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.25. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSX. Cowen dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.