Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires New Shares in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Shares of PD opened at $42.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $58.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.38 and a beta of 1.43.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.48 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 22,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.59, for a total value of $933,279.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $2,934,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,938,599. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PD. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.