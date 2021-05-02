Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 246 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,250,512.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,486. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,396 shares of company stock worth $9,869,038 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $153.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.09 and a 52-week high of $164.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.06.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

