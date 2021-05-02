Wedbush Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Check Point Software Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $6.03 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.99. Wedbush also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Pritchard Capital upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.12.

CHKP opened at $116.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.47 and a 200-day moving average of $120.91. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $101.27 and a 52-week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.