Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) versus Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Financial Contrast

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) and Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Wealth Minerals alerts:

This table compares Wealth Minerals and Lundin Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wealth Minerals N/A -18.89% -5.10% Lundin Mining 7.59% 5.00% 3.05%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Wealth Minerals and Lundin Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wealth Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Lundin Mining 1 11 5 0 2.24

Lundin Mining has a consensus price target of $13.85, indicating a potential upside of 15.03%. Given Lundin Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lundin Mining is more favorable than Wealth Minerals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Wealth Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Lundin Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wealth Minerals and Lundin Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wealth Minerals N/A N/A -$13.18 million N/A N/A Lundin Mining $1.89 billion 4.70 $167.26 million N/A N/A

Lundin Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Wealth Minerals.

Volatility & Risk

Wealth Minerals has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lundin Mining has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lundin Mining beats Wealth Minerals on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. It primarily holds interest in the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden. It also holds 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile. The company was formerly known as South Atlantic Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to Lundin Mining Corporation in August 2004. Lundin Mining Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Wealth Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealth Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.