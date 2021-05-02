Waves Enterprise Trading 34.3% Higher Over Last Week (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $17.94 million and approximately $564,526.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000758 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 34.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00064395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.68 or 0.00281304 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $637.70 or 0.01130509 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.35 or 0.00723915 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00025610 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,363.35 or 0.99919884 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

