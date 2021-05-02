Waverton Investment Management Ltd Sells 38,692 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 626,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,692 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial makes up 3.8% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $88,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,747,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 72,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 541,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 29,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 17,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

In other news, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $10,919,656.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,853,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,530,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $4,578,355.20. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 469,055 shares of company stock worth $19,703,475. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $45.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.48. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $46.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

