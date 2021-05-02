Waverton Investment Management Ltd Raises Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000.

PPLT stock opened at $112.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.31. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $70.17 and a 12 month high of $122.48.

