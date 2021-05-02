Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Given New $137.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.77.

Shares of WM opened at $137.97 on Wednesday. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $94.13 and a twelve month high of $138.56. The company has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.36.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Waste Management will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 52.27%.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 3.9% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.4% in the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

