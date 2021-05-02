Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $137.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.36. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.13 and a 12 month high of $138.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

