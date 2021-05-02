Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $119.24 and last traded at $119.19, with a volume of 10677 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.54.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.20. The stock has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 152.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WCN. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.