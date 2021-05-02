Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WMG. Truist increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.29.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $37.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.05. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $39.61.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $16,108,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $181,116,657.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 71.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 129,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $925,000. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 43.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 48,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 39.4% in the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

