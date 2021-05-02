Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €131.00 by Barclays

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) received a €131.00 ($154.12) target price from investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WCH. Independent Research set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €151.00 ($177.65) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €127.45 ($149.95).

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at €125.50 ($147.65) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €121.91 and its 200 day moving average is €110.99. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €48.84 ($57.46) and a one year high of €133.00 ($156.47).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

