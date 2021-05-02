Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €123.00 by Morgan Stanley

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been given a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WCH. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Independent Research set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Warburg Research set a €151.00 ($177.65) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €127.45 ($149.95).

ETR WCH opened at €125.50 ($147.65) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.95. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €48.84 ($57.46) and a 1 year high of €133.00 ($156.47). The business’s fifty day moving average is €121.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is €110.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

