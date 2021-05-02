W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

WRB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.25.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Shares of WRB opened at $79.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $82.24.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,624,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,758,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,350,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,981,000 after buying an additional 428,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,868,000 after purchasing an additional 306,837 shares during the period. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,420,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,309,000 after purchasing an additional 224,753 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.