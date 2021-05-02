W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.870-4.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.W. P. Carey also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.87-4.97 EPS.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.89. 1,135,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,430. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.95. W. P. Carey has a 12 month low of $52.22 and a 12 month high of $76.12.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.80%.

Several research firms recently commented on WPC. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.00.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

