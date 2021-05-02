Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Vuzix in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vuzix in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VUZI. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vuzix by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vuzix during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. Vuzix has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average is $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 5.92.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 321.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 million. Vuzix’s revenue was up 121.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vuzix will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

