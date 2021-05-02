VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Short Interest Update

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,900 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the March 31st total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of VSEC stock opened at $43.15 on Friday. VSE has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $45.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.54 and a beta of 1.64.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. VSE had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 0.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that VSE will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. VSE’s payout ratio is currently 10.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on VSE in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VSE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in VSE by 34.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 106,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VSE by 15.2% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of VSE by 98.9% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of VSE by 406.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of VSE by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

