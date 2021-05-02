Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Short Interest Update

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decrease of 46.8% from the March 31st total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDE. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $884,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 19,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000.

Shares of NYSE:IDE traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.37. 123,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,857. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

