Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $384.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to announce $384.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $370.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $406.83 million. Vornado Realty Trust reported sales of $444.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vornado Realty Trust.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VNO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

NYSE VNO traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.75. 1,453,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,610. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 157.76 and a beta of 1.48. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $49.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average of $39.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.