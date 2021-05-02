Vivo Capital Viii, Llc Acquires 575,000 Shares of Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) Stock

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc bought 575,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NASDAQ IMPL opened at $15.20 on Friday. Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.
About Impel NeuroPharma
