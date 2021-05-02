Vivo Capital Viii, Llc Acquires 575,000 Shares of Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) Stock

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc bought 575,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ IMPL opened at $15.20 on Friday. Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

Get Impel NeuroPharma alerts:

About Impel NeuroPharma

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Impel NeuroPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impel NeuroPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.