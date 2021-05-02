Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

Shares of NYSE:VIST opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $230.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 3.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71. Vista Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $79.54 million for the quarter. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 45.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vista Oil & Gas will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

