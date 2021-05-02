Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Vishay Intertechnology has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $667.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $24.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.79. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

VSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $1,187,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,981.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruta Zandman sold 21,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $500,033.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 273,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,943.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,779 shares of company stock worth $3,289,424. Insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

