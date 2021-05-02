Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Decreased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,526 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $233.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.72 and a 1 year high of $237.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.21.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

