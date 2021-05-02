Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $170.53 Million

Analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) will post sales of $170.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $227.30 million and the lowest is $113.75 million. Vir Biotechnology posted sales of $5.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,881.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full-year sales of $340.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $245.53 million to $435.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $619.82 million, with estimates ranging from $234.74 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vir Biotechnology.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%.

VIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.74. The stock had a trading volume of 414,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,569. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.23 and a beta of -0.99. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average of $42.98.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $242,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,123.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $485,455.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,697,311.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,884 shares of company stock valued at $2,270,380. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 22,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

