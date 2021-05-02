Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is an online discount retailer for brands. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com website. It offers a wide selection of various famous branded discount products including apparel for women, men and children, fashion goods, cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, through its website. Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Guangzhou. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VIPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vipshop from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vipshop from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.16.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 404.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. 49.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

