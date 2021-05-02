Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Short Interest Update

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,000 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the March 31st total of 204,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,837,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS VPER remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,459,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,883,406. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02. Viper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.
