Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Short Interest Update

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,000 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the March 31st total of 204,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,837,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS VPER remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,459,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,883,406. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02. Viper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.

About Viper Networks

Viper Networks, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of light-emitting diode products for metropolitan areas, parking lots, and warehousing facilities. The firm also provides telecom engineering services for planning, network expansion, and managed services to telecommunication service providers of various telecom networks.

