Viavi Solutions (VIAV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Viavi Solutions has set its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.16-0.18 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.16-0.18 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Viavi Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $16.36 on Friday. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 102.26 and a beta of 0.82.

VIAV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $36,492.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,060.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $33,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,876 shares of company stock worth $2,217,669. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

