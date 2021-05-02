Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Cut to “Sell” at AlphaValue

AlphaValue downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VWDRY. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. SEB Equities cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Danske lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of VWDRY opened at $68.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $87.34.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.8465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

