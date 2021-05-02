Verus Financial Partners Inc. Sells 157 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Maximus during the 4th quarter worth about $52,330,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Maximus by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,691,046 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,958,000 after acquiring an additional 510,610 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Maximus by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,570,192 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $554,060,000 after acquiring an additional 375,852 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Maximus by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,729,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $126,583,000 after acquiring an additional 229,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Maximus by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,581,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,961,000 after acquiring an additional 188,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $950,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MMS stock opened at $91.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.05. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.46 million. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

MMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.